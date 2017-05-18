Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "No Rain" by Blind Melon

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Giselle Bundchen Says Tom Brady Has Suffered Many Concussions

May 18, 2017 9:39 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Giselle Bundchen, Tom Brady

Giselle Bundchen stepped in it yesterday when she admitted Tom Brady has suffered many concussions.

In an interview with CBS This Morning’s Charlie Rose, Giselle spilled the beans about Brady’s brain injuries:

Oopsy! This is big news considering the NFL has no reports of Tom’s concussions.

She also takes credit for her husband’s success and longevity of his career.

Giselle says she has Tom on an incredibly strict diet; No sugar, no white flour, no MSG, no caffeine, no dairy, no strawberries, fungus or nightshade vegetables.

Giselle says Tom is a full on vegetarian and healthier than he’s ever been and feels better than he ever has.

She also says Tom has no aches and pains which and credits their diet.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live