Lisa Loves Showbiz: Giselle Bundchen Says Tom Brady Has Suffered Many Concussions

Giselle Bundchen stepped in it yesterday when she admitted Tom Brady has suffered many concussions.

In an interview with CBS This Morning’s Charlie Rose, Giselle spilled the beans about Brady’s brain injuries:



Oopsy! This is big news considering the NFL has no reports of Tom’s concussions.

She also takes credit for her husband’s success and longevity of his career.

Giselle says she has Tom on an incredibly strict diet; No sugar, no white flour, no MSG, no caffeine, no dairy, no strawberries, fungus or nightshade vegetables.

Giselle says Tom is a full on vegetarian and healthier than he’s ever been and feels better than he ever has.

She also says Tom has no aches and pains which and credits their diet.