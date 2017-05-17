Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Roseanne’ Revival Set To Debut Next Year

It’s a go for Roseanne! ABC is officially green lighting the 90’s comedy.

The network made it official yesterday, after weeks of rumors. They finally said we are bringing back Roseanne next year with its original cast.

Roseanne, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, and Laurie Metcalf will all return.

When we left off, The Conner’s were a working class American Family living pay to pay check, and the networks say that will stay the same.

The Conner’s will continue to deal with the economic challenges in 2018. Their joys and struggles are as relevant and hilarious today as they were then.

As far as ABC is concerned “no better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne.”

Roseanne the original was on air from 1988-1997.

ABC giving us Roseanne while NBC bringing back Will and Grace and TBS is bringing back the 70’s game show Jokers Wild.

This time, Snoop Dogg will host. That should be hi-larious!

The original show, hosted by Jack Barry, ran on CBS for three decades.

Snoop is not just hosting. He will also executive produce the game show with Michael Strahan.