Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jimmy Kimmel To Host The 90th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel To Host The 90th Academy Awards

May 17, 2017
Filed Under: 90th Annual Academy Awards, jimmy kimmel, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

Yesterday, we learned Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards once again.

This will be his second consecutive year hosting the Oscars.

Kimmel said, “Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, Dawn and the Academy for asking me to return and If you think I screwed up the ending last year wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show.”

Of course, he was referring to the now infamous gaffe in the best picture category:

The 90th Oscars will be held March 4th at The Dolby Theatre.

So good to see Brad Pitt having some fun with Steven Colbert.

Brad was on with Colbert promoting his upcoming Netflix movie, War Machine, when the two decided to gaze up at the stars and ponder the not so serious questions about life.

Colbert invited Pitt for a go around of Big Questions with even Bigger Stars.

