Lisa Loves Showbiz: Semi-finals on ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Last night was the semi-finals on Dancing With The Stars. The remaining four teams performed, and all four were in it to win it!

For the first time, it wasn’t all about Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei.

Even though she danced great, the night belonged to gymnast Simone Biles. After nine weeks, she finally earned not one, but two perfect scores. Her first perfect scores of the season.

She was having the best night ever until the most shocking elimination of the season happened:

Simone was OK saying it was her time.

David Ross, on the other hand, felt awful since the bottom two were him and Simone.

Next week, two night finale where David Ross, Normani Kordei, and Rashad Jennings will all compete for the disco mirror ball.