Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Being Held Ransom By Internet Pirates

Pirates 5 is being held for ransom by actual Pirates.

Disney’s fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean is due out May 26th, but if hackers have it their way you will see it before.

Dead Men Tell No Tales is being held hostage by hackers who are demanding the studio pay up to get it back. They would like their ransom paid in bitcoin, and they want it now.

They say they will release five minutes of the movie following by twenty minutes of footage drops if they don’t get their bitcoins.

Disney’s big boss, Bob Iger, says “We will not pay hackers.” Instead, he reached out to the FBI.

Last month, a hacking group called ‘The Dark Overlord” hacked Netflix and pilfered the entirety of Season 5 of Orange Is The New Black, due out June 6th.

They demanded money from Netflix, but the streaming network did not pay. The hackers released the first episode which pretty much went unnoticed.

Disney, like Netflix, is not to concerned about the hacks.

Iger is counting on fans of the franchise wanting to see Captain Jack Sparrow on the big screen.