Lisa Loves Showbiz: David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Arrested For DUI

It appears the apple doesn’t fall from the tree!

Over the weekend, David Hasselhoff’s daughter, Haley Haselhoff, was arrested for DUI here in LA.

Cops say they found her passed out behind the wheel of her Mercedes while driving on the freeway.

Let me remind you how David’s daughters had to deal with their dad’s drinking. Way back when his kids were still kids, the infamous cheeseburger drunk video happened and his daughter Taylor filmed it.

According to the Police report, the 24 year old Sharknado actress was driving on the 101 freeway around 4am when the car came to a stop on the Fallbrook off ramp.

Cops say when they arrived, they found Haley passed out in the driver’s seat with her foot still on the brakes.

They say she reeked of booze and failed a field sobriety test and was arrested and taken to the hospital for evaluation before being taken to jail.

Haley is an actress/model who was on the ABC Family show, Huge, back in 2010 and most recently appeared in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.