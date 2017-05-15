Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Chan are Teaming Up For A Movie

It’s being described as “When Biceps Collide.”

Vanity Fair Magazine says Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Chan are teaming up to do a movie together.

The duo will star in what’s being called a ‘modestly budgeted’ Chinese film.

Chan and Stallone have a had a bromance for years, and last year decided it’s time to work together.

They are set to star in “Ex-Baghdad,” a Chinese film about a private security contractor played by Chan who’s brought into aid workers attacked in an oil refinery where he learns that the attackers real plan is to steal a fortune in oil.

That’s where Stallone comes in. He will play an American former Marine who Chan teams up with to stop the attackers.

The thriller has a director and a script, but no release date as of yet.