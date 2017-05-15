Lisa Loves Showbiz: Katy Perry Set To Judge On ‘American Idol’

Katie Perry making big announcements this morning.

First, announcing her upcoming tour and her new album “Witness.” Both the tour and record named the same. This is Perry’s first album since 2013.

In addition to announcing her tour and new record, the “Roar” singer is expected to announce her new role as judge on American Idol.

According to TMZ, the deal is almost done and will be announced tomorrow at the ABC up-fronts.

TMZ says ABC paid big bucks for Perry, so don’t expect the other two judges to be huge stars because Katie sucked up all the money.

According to TMZ, the other two judges will most likely be music producers or songwriters saying no need for three big singing stars to judge because ultimately the show, unlike “The Voice,” is about the competition.

So don’t expect to see Steven Tyler, but maybe Randy Jackson who was on with Fox and Friends last month before it was announced that ABC had Idol.

Here is what he said about returning to the show:

Almost everyone excited and happy for the reboot except for FOX, who calls the reboot “extremely fraudulent.”

They say they lost the bid because they wanted to wait until 2020 to bring it back while ABC said they would launch in 2018.