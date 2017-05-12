Unique Ways To Celebrate Mother’s Day In Los Angeles

Being a mom is a 24/7/365 job. Getting special recognition and celebration for that work only happens once a year. For everything she does, and has always done, and always will do, give mom an experience that’s as special as she is. The list we’ve compiled here are experiences the two of you – or even the entire family – can enjoy together. Whether it’s spending time on the water, working out, or making a meal side-by-side, these experiences go beyond the standard Mother’s Day celebration.





Attend The Momentum Place Performance!

Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga, CA 90290

(310) 455-2322

www.theatricum.com



If Mom has ever lamented that she feels like she’s living in the middle of a circus, this might be the perfect Mother’s Day event. Back for their 19th year, Lexi Pearl’s Momentum Place transforms the Theatricum Botanicum’s rugged outdoor amphitheater into a magical realm of aerialists and circus performers, dancers and musicians, performing kid-friendly feats under the trees. Before the performance, surprise mom with a tranquil brunch in the gardens outside the theatre. Brunch is served at noon, and the show starts at 2pm. Tickets can be found

Visit The Huntington Gardens

Huntington Library

1151 Oxford Rd

San Marino, CA 91108

(626) 405-2100

www.huntington.org



The Huntington Library is a prized institution in the heart of Los Angeles which features an extensive art collection as well as 120 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens. This year, take a stroll through the botanical gardens at The Huntington, where you’ll experience the special Japanese Garden, the Desert Garden, the Chinese Garden and much more. When you’re done, grab a bite in the Rose Garden Tea room or the patio.

Stretch Your Time Together

Zooga Yoga

4311 Overland Ave.

Culver City, CA 90230

(310) 839-6642

www.zoogayoga.com



Yoga is a great way to get fit, to relax, and this Mother’s Day, it’s a great way to spend some quality mother-child time, too. Zooga Yoga, in Culver City and in the South Bay, specializes in yoga for kids, with their proprietary YogaPlay approach, although they offer something for everyone, from babies and kids, to teens, expecting moms, parents and families. During Mother’s Day weekend, they have a line-up of classes ranging from their Family Zooga for kids and adults as well as a Storybook Ballet and more.

Bring the Spa Home

UNWIND Mobile Spa

(310) 684-3957

www.unwindmobilespa.com



Spa services are a popular gift for Mother’s Day, but how many moms get to be treated in the comfort of their own home? She drives everywhere for everyone else, so this time, have the spa come to her. UNWIND Mobile Spa covers most of the LA-area, and offers such comprehensive services as mani-pedis, massage, psychic readings, yoga classes, henna art, facials, guided meditation, waxing, and Chakra clearing. They’re a one-stop-shop for bodywork, at prices that run far less than you might imagine.

Go On A Scenic Drive



Spend some quality time with Mom as you take a scenic drive throughout Los Angeles. One of the benefits of L.A. is the city offers plenty of spaces to get out on the open road and explore. Drive PCH from Venice and pass Malibu, take in the sights and views as you drive Mulholland Drive, or drive the Angeles Crest Highway in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Walk Along The Venice Canals

Venice, CA 90292



Make a day of it in Venice and stroll the beautiful Venice Canals. Built in 1905 by developer Abbot Kinney as part of his grand plan to bring a taste of Venice, Italy to California, the Canals span 12 acres and are a great place to bring Mom on Mother’s Day. While the nearby Venice Boardwalk can get crowded, the Venice Canals offer a more serene setting to spend time with mom. Walk the pedestrian bridges, take photos with the canals in the background and more!

Kick it Olde Worlde Style

Renaissance Pleasure Faire

15501 E Arrow Hwy

Azusa, CA 91702

www.renfair.com



The Renaissance Pleasure Faire is currently running Saturdays and Sundays through May 21, 2017. On Mother’s Day, The Renaissance Pleasure Faire will feature plenty to take in throughout the day, including Street Corner Shakespeare (where you can experience the writings of Shakespeare), a Queen’s Knighting Ceremony, and other Renaissance-era fun!

Dine With The Fishies

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 590-3100

www.aquariumofpacific.com



Article by Arianna Armstrong.