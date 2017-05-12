Lisa Loves Showbiz: Steve Harvey Is Not Sorry For Sending Scathing Email

Yesterday, we told you about the scathing email Steve Harvey sent to his staff last August.

The letter was basically telling them not to approach him, not to talk to him, and not to ambush him.

The email went viral, and Harvey went on Entertainment Tonight to tell his side of the story.

Harvey says, “I don’t apologize about the letter” Take a listen:

He went on to explain that he didn’t want to feel like he was in a prison anymore.

Steve says the only thing he doesn’t understand is why who ever released it waited until now to share it, since it was sent out last August.