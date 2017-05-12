Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kelly Clarkson Joins The Voice

Miss a minute miss a lot!

Yesterday morning, we told you that Kelly Clarkson would be a judge for American Idol.

That was yesterday morning. By the afternoon she was confirmed a judge, but not for Idol.

At the last minute, the Idol deal fell apart over money, so taking advantage of the situation, The Voice swooped in and scooped up Kelly for season 14.

A very excited Blake Shelton took to Facebook Live along with Clarkson, to say this:

The Voice is currently in season 12, and season 13 will feature Clarkson’s fellow American Idol contestant, Jennifer Hudson. Hudson will join Blake, Adam, and Miley Cyrus for season 13, then it’s Kelly’s turn for season 14.

She says “Watch out Shelton, I’m coming.”