Survivor’s Frankie Sullivan Talks “Eye Of The Tiger” With Gary And Lisa

May 11, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Survivor

Original Survivor member, Frankie Sullivan, called in to talk about his upcoming show this Friday night!  He told the story about how Sylvester Stallone approached them to use “Eye Of The Tiger” in the Rocky movie!

You can see Frankie and the rest of Survivor this Friday, May 12th at Totally 80s Live at Club Vibe inside Morongo Casino Resort & Spa!

Entry is free for you AND your plus one when you get on the K-EARTH 101 Guest List. You can purchase pre-advanced tickets at Ticketmaster.com or at the Morongo Box Office at 951-755-5391.

Click here to get on the guest list!

Listen to the interview here:

 

 

 

More from The K-EARTH 101 Morning Show with Gary Bryan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live