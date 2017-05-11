Survivor’s Frankie Sullivan Talks “Eye Of The Tiger” With Gary And Lisa

Original Survivor member, Frankie Sullivan, called in to talk about his upcoming show this Friday night! He told the story about how Sylvester Stallone approached them to use “Eye Of The Tiger” in the Rocky movie!

You can see Frankie and the rest of Survivor this Friday, May 12th at Totally 80s Live at Club Vibe inside Morongo Casino Resort & Spa!

Entry is free for you AND your plus one when you get on the K-EARTH 101 Guest List. You can purchase pre-advanced tickets at Ticketmaster.com or at the Morongo Box Office at 951-755-5391.

Click here to get on the guest list!



Listen to the interview here: