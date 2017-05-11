Lisa Loves Showbiz: Trouble Already Brewing Between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

Breaking News! NBC just announced some changes over at The Voice.

Alicia Keys will be replaced by Jennifer Hudson next season. Alicia is taking time off to record some music.

More breaking news The New York Post that Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are off to a rocky start.

Page Six is reporting that Kelly is not over the moon about ABC hiring Ryan. She doesn’t want a repeat of the Michael Strahan situation, worried that Ryan’s first priority will be American Idol and not her.

According to network insiders, Seacrest only took the job with Live to get Idol. They say he needed both to get more money.

Sources are telling Page Six that it’s been a rough week for Ripa, who suspects that Ryan’s hiring was a very calculated design by the network.

That being said, Kelly and Ryan are friends and have been for years. One source close to Ryan says he will not do anything to jeopardize Live. He has a long term commitment to the show, unlike Kelly who I hear will not get renewed when her deal is up.

My sources tell me ABC (and her staff) do not like her.

That all being said ABC said through a spokesperson “Everything is categorically not true.” Usually in Hollywoo,d when that kind of denial comes in play, the story is usually true! Stay tuned…..

And problems for another talk show host, Steve Harvey.

Today marks the last day of production for “The Steve Harvey Show.” After five years in Chicago, he’s moving to LA where his talk show will morph into a new daytime series simply called “Steve.”

Being the last season of “The Steve Harvey Show” he had some rules for the staff to follow. This email was sent out at the beginning of the season to all his employees and here is what it said,

“Good morning, everyone. Welcome back. I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show. There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come into my dressing room unless invited. Do no open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR,EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me. I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff. You must schedule an appointment. I have taken advantage of by my local lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE. Do not approach me while I’m in the make-up chair unless I ask to speak to you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell. I am seeking more free time for myself throughout the day. Do not wait in any hallways to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment. I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me. If you’re reading this, yes I mean you. Everyone do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment. Thank you all.”

Wow! What a way to start the season.

Starting September 5th the new show “Steve” will air 2pm on NBC weekdays.