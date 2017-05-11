Lisa Loves Showbiz: Patti LuPone Says Madonna Is A “Movie Killer”

Broadway legend Patti LuPone, who won the Tony for starring in the original production of Evita, was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when a fan called in asking about Madonna. Madonna starred in the 1996 movie version of the musical and won a Golden Globe for her performance.

Patti didn’t hold back. Here is what she said about Madonna’s performance:

SNAP! She called Madonna a “movie killer.”

Patti also said she doesn’t understand “why people assume they can do musicals or make movie musicals without ever having been involved with the process of making a musical.”

This guy, not a movie killer, and maybe getting into politics.

It started out as a joke but not so much anymore Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson now says he may actually run for President in 2020.

Talking to GQ Magazine he said,

“There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, let me really re-think my answer that is truthful and also respectful.”

When asked if he really would be willing to give up his high paid movie star life to be President he said, “I think that it’s a real possibility.”