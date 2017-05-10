Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Are Putting Cheating Rumors To Rest

Don’t believe the bull that Star Magazine is selling.

They had Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello on the cover with a blaring headline, “It’s over Sophia caught cheating in Rome her wedding ring off, Joe shouldn’t have trusted her.”

So not true, and clearly annoying to both Sofia and Joe who told People Magazine that the story is a big ole lie.

Sofia also took to Instagram to deny they have problems.

“The editor of this magazine is an idiot if he’s going to have my ring removed to create fake news he should have made sure he removed it from social media since all other pictures of that night in Rome show me wearing it.”

Star Magazine is accusing her of cheating with the producer of the movie she is shooting in Rome, who is also Joe and Sofia’s friend and even spent Easter with them at their house.

Sofia and Joe married in Florida in November 2015 and are very happy.

One person not happy is P.Diddy.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs just got served legal papers by his ex-chef who claims she served the rapper post-sex meals while he was naked.

Chef Cindy Rueda says she regularly was asked to serve meals to Diddy during or immediately after sexual activity. She also claims that Diddy would make comments to her about his naked body and now is suing for wrongful termination, sexual harassment, and violation of whistleblower protection.

Rueda was Diddy’s chef from January 2015 until May 2016, when she was fired after she says she refused to sign a waiver stating she would not talk about Diddy.

Diddy’s people say, “This is a frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-employee who was fired for cause.”