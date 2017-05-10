Lisa Loves Showbiz: American Idol Is Making A Comeback

We now know that American Idol is coming back in 2018 on ABC. What we don’t know, is who will host and who will judge.

I said yesterday that I thought Kelly Clarkson would make a great judge, and this morning, TMZ says it’s happening!

They say ABC’s first choice is Kelly, and I agree. After all, she was the original OG, the first American Idol winner, on season one.

Sources tell TMZ that Kelly is already clearing her schedule to start filming auditions. TMZ also says the host, no surprise, will most likely be Ryan Seacrest and that the home base of the auditions will be split between Disneyworld And Disneyland, which makes sense since ABC is owned by Disney.

TMZ says the network wants to save money and it’s easier to shoot in one spot than travel to different cities like they did when they were on Fox.

The only thing left to figure out says TMZ, is whether the show will air once a week or twice a week.

TMZ says ABC is leaning toward a once a week format where results from voting would then be giving out the following week, like Dancing with the Stars does.

ABC says they will announce their host and judges within the next few weeks.