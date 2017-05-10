Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "I Just Died In Your Arms" by Cutting Crew

Lisa Loves Showbiz: American Idol Is Making A Comeback

May 10, 2017 10:40 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: American Idol, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

We now know that American Idol is coming back in 2018 on ABC. What we don’t know, is who will host and who will judge.

I said yesterday that I thought Kelly Clarkson would make a great judge, and this morning, TMZ says it’s happening!

They say ABC’s first choice is Kelly, and I agree. After all, she was the original OG, the first American Idol winner, on season one.

Sources tell TMZ that Kelly is already clearing her schedule to start filming auditions. TMZ also says the host, no surprise, will most likely be Ryan Seacrest and that the home base of the auditions will be split between Disneyworld And Disneyland, which makes sense since ABC is owned by Disney.

TMZ says the network wants to save money and it’s easier to shoot in one spot than travel to different cities like they did when they were on Fox.

The only thing left to figure out says TMZ, is whether the show will air once a week or twice a week.

TMZ says ABC is leaning toward a once a week format where results from voting would then be giving out the following week, like Dancing with the Stars does.

ABC says they will announce their host and judges within the next few weeks.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live