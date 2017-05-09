Lisa Loves Showbiz: Richard Simmons Files Lawsuits On Tabloids

Richard Simmons may not have been seen in years but he’s about to be heard.

Simmons is suing The National Enquirer and Radar Online for their stories that claimed he had gender reassignment surgery. Simmons called these false reports “cruel and hurtful”.

Up until now, Simmons has pretty much poo-poo’d the speculation about what he’s been up to these past few years, but no more.

Simmons is fuming over false reports that he’s living as a woman named Fiona. This morning, he’s fighting back in a 70 page lawsuit filed against the tabloids.

In 2016 The National Enquirer ran a cover story saying, “Richard Simmons, he’s now a woman.” Radar Online then ran five stories that same day. Both tabloids ran follow-up stories even after Simmons said they were not true.

Simmons’ lawyers are calling the stories, “egregious and hurtful campaign of defamation and privacy invasions, falsely asserting that Mr. Simmons is transitioning from a male to a female including shocking sex surgery.”

The fitness guru’s attorney says he will have to go to a doctor to prove their claims are false.

His manager Michael Catalano says, “Richard and I are very pleased that his side of the story could be voiced through the filing. We look forward to getting the facts of the case before the public.”

Simmons is also saying that the stories were coming from his old assistant, who he claims, has been blackmailing him.

The National Enquirer weighed in saying, “Our story was based on credible sources who were in Mr. Simmons inner circle. We stand by our reporting about Mr. Simmons and intend to vigorously defend this lawsuit and win public vindication for our reports.”