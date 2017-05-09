Lisa Loves Showbiz: Dancing With The Stars Recap

Last night was ‘Pro Night’ on Dancing With The Stars – two dances each for the couples.

The pro’s picked the dance style and song for their celebrity partner.

Len said Cubs catcher, David Ross, danced his best dance yet, a gorgeous Waltz.

It was Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei who dominated the night again, this time with a contemporary dance that was beyond dance said Julianne.

Len said he also was impressed.

They earned their second perfect score, 40/40. They are the ones to beat for sure.

Next week is the semi-finals, and Bonner Bolton will not be going because that cowboy got the boot.

If you are keeping up with The Voice, Lauren Duski from Blake’s team is the one to beat there.

It was all about fifteen year old Aliyah Moulden who broke down in tears in the middle of her live performance.

She got choked up singing a song which was dedicated to her Mom because the theme of last night’s show was Mom Dedications.

Only she wasn’t crying over mom, she was crying over her dad who died when she was just a little girl.

Both Dancing With The Stars and The Voice heading to the semi-finals. The Voice will send two people packing.