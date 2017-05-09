Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins

Jenna Elfman Talks Imaginary Mary With Gary and Lisa

Jenna Elfman stars Alice in ABC’s new comedy Imaginary Mary that airs Tuesday nights at 9:30!

On tonight’s all-new episode “The Ex X Factor”, Ben’s divorce has been smooth sailing, but it hits rocky waters when his ex-wife, Renee, finally meets Alice. Renee doesn’t believe Alice is a good influence on Dora, Andy and Bunny, so Alice goes overboard to prove her wrong. Meanwhile, Andy and Dora fake being sick at school and devise a plan to get what they want and have their parents play off each other.

Listen to Gary and Lisa’s interview with Jenna Elfman here:

Hashtag: #ImaginaryMary

Twitter: @ImaginaryMaryTV

Facebook: facebook.com/ImaginaryMary

