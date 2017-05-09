George Thorogood to Release First-Ever Solo Album ‘Party of One’

By Abby Hassler

George Thorogood has announced the release of his first-ever solo album, “Party Of One,” which will arrive worldwide August 4.

Produced by Grammy-winning Jim Gaines, the record features 14 covers of traditional blues, classics and modern blues songs. Some of these tracks include Hank Williams’ “Pictures From Life’s Other Side,” The Rolling Stones’ “No Expectations” and John Lee Hooker’s “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.”

“I think this is a project that’s long overdue. Maybe it should have been the very first album I ever made. After playing with the band for all these years, I had to kind of reverse my hands and my head in order to do this thing justice.” Thorogood explained, “But I think Destroyers fans – and hardcore blues fans, too – are ready for the unexpected. My whole career, I’ve always said, ‘Just give them what you are, and they’re either going to dig it or not.’ This record is what I was, what I am, and what I always will be.”

Check out the album preview below.