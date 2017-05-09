Brian Wilson Extends Pet Sounds World Tour

By Annie Reuter

Brian Wilson has extended his Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour.

“We are blown away by the reception of this tour. It’s unbelievable how many people love this album,” Wilson said in a statement. “The audiences have been so fantastic and we are honored to play for them. We never expected this reaction so we will continue to perform this album for people as long as they ask us to.”

The tour continues on May 9 at BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham, Alabama and will close on Oct. 14 at Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa, California. Last year, Wilson performed 99 shows around the world in celebration of Pet Sounds turning 50 and interest from fans to see the show only continues to rise.

“I can’t think of an album that garners so much respect that fans all over the world a year later are still asking for more shows,” Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) executive vp worldwide music Bruce Solar said. “Brian, during this time in his life, is finding so much joy in these performances. It’s really inspiring.”

Complete tour dates can be found below. For ticket information, visit BrianWilson.com.

5/9 — BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham, AL

5/12 — Revention Music Center, Houston, TX

5/13 — ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX

5/14 — ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX

5/16 — Brady Theatre, Tulsa, OK

5/18 — NM Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque

5/19 — Centennial Hall @ University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

5/20 — Harrah’s Laughlin – Rio Vista, Laughlin, NV

5/22 — Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

5/24 — San Diego Civic Theatre, San Diego, CA

5/26 — Pantages Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

5/27 — Pantages Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

5/28 — Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

6/15 — Blaisdell Center, Honolulu, HI

6/29 — Odeon, Odense, DK

6/30 — Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen, DK

7/3 — Carre, Amsterdam, NL

7/4 — Kursaal Oostend, Oostende, BE

7/5 — Grote Zaal, Utrecht, NL

7/8 — BBK Live, Bilbao, SP

7/9 — Montreux Jazz Fest w/ Bryan Ferry, Montreux, CH

7/13 — Pori Jazz Festival, Pori, Finland

7/15 — Umbria Jazz Festival, Perugia, IT

7/17 — Nuits de Fourviere, Lyon, FR

7/19 — Jahrhunterthalle, Frankfurt, DE

7/20 — Konzerthaus, Vienna, AT

7/23 — Galway Arts Festival, Galway, IRE

7/25 — Bord Gais Energy, Dublin, IRE

7/28 — Liverpool Exhibition Centre, Liverpool, UK

7/29 — Kendal Calling, Lowther Deer Park, UK

7/30 — Camp Bestival, Lulworth Castle, UK

8/1 — Hammersmith Apollo, London, England

8/2 — Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield, England

8/3 — Kelingrove Bandstand, Glasgow, UK

8/5 — Glastonbury Extravana, Glastonbury, England

8/6 — Times Square Newcastle, Newcastle, England

9/15 — Molson Canadian Centre, Moncton, NB

9/16 — Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS

9/18 — Centre in The Square, Kitchener, ON

9/19 — Kodak Hall @ Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY

9/21 — Foxwoods Casino, Mashantucket, CT

9/22 — Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA

9/23 — Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

9/25 — American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA

9/26 — Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

9/29 — Zeiterion Theatre, New Bedford, MA

9/30 — Golden Nugget, Atlantic City, NJ

10/1 — Crouse Hinds Theatre, Syracuse, NY

10/3 — Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend, IN

10/4 — Stranahan Theatre, Toledo, OH

10/6 — Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont, IL

10/7 — Belterra Casino, Florence, IN

10/8 — Civic Center Theater, Peoria, IL

10/12 — The Big Fresno Fair, Fresno, CA

10/13 — The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA

10/14 — Pacific Amphitheatre, Costa Mesa, CA

