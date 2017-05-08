Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Iris" by Goo Goo Dolls

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kim Kardashian West And Kanye West Announce Their Kids Clothing Line

May 8, 2017 8:46 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Kanye West, Kim Kardashain, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

Are you keeping up with the Kardashians? If not, here’s the latest.

Kim and Kanye have been very busy making kids clothes, and on Friday they launched their new kids line.

Kim announced the new venture on twitter saying, “For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line. The Kid Supply has been what we’ve been working on for a long time.”

The clothing line is now available at Thekidsplay.com

And while Kim and Kanye are busy with that, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick are teaming up for yet another reality show. This one, a real estate reality show.

Kris and Scott will team up for the house flipping show called, “Royally Flipped” and TMZ says the show will feature Disick and an unnamed partner buying houses for a contractor to fix up to flip.

Kris will not be on camera much. She will however, be the Executive Producer.

