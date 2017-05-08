Lisa Loves Showbiz: Chris Rock’s Famous Mistress Revealed As Kerry Washington

On Friday we told you Chris Rock admitted he was a terrible spouse, “a piece of s**t” says Rock.

He rocked us all with his cheating admissions, especially admitting to cheating on his wife of 19 years with three different woman, one very famous according to Rock.

On Friday, it was a guessing game and over the weekend New York Post revealed in Page Six who it was, and talk about a scandal!

According to their source it was Scandal’s Kerry Washington whom he reportedly had the affair with.

The source says, “He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming the movie, I think I love my Wife which ironically was about Chris loving his wife and fantasizing about affairs.

The source claims that the affair with Washington lasted six months and that Chris’ wife found out there’s no gray area.

Washington was also spoken for at the time, engaged to actor David Moscow which ended, and Kerry ended up marrying Nnamdi Asomugha. They now have two children together.

Rock and his wife officially divorced last year and he says don’t expect him ever to get married again.