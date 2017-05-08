Adam Lambert Endorses Rami Malek for Freddie Mercury Biopic

By Annie Reuter

The long-rumored biopic on Freddie Mercury is set to be released in 2018 and during an interview with NME, Adam Lambert shared his favor for the film’s lead actor Rami Malek.

Lambert revealed that he never considered playing the iconic Queen frontman and says that actor Malek (Mr. Robot) is perfect for the film, which will be directed by Bryan Singer (The Usual Suspects).

“I don’t think I would be up for taking that one,” Lambert says of playing the role of Mercury. “I mean, that’s a whole other level. I really love singing the songs that Freddie sang on stage, but I also approach it by doing it as me. I don’t know if I would be able to impersonate Freddie. I’m really excited about the guy that they’ve cast in the role for the film – he’s amazing. The gentlemen from Mr. Robot, Rami Malek.”

Lambert added that he thinks Malek is going to be “amazing” in the role.

“I’m friendly with Bryan Singer, the director. I got the chance to chitchat about the band, his experience as a fan of the band, and my experience as sort of a guest member over some beers,” he says. “Brian is so incredible as a director and so passionate about this project. He and Rami are both so excited, so I’m just excited to see what they do together. I can’t wait.”