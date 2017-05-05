Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "You’re The One That I Want" by Olivia Newton-John

K-EARTH 101 Morning Show’s Cinco de Mayo Live Broadcast & Chihuahua-Fornia 500

May 5, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Chihuahua-Fornia 500, Cinco de Mayo

Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate Cinco De Mayo with Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley for our live broadcast and Second Annual Chihuahua-Fornia 500!

Special thanks Tepeyac Restaurant & Tequila Sports Bar In The City Of Industry for hosting us and spending their 6th anniversary with us.

Click here to see photos

The morning was filled with delicious food and drinks, fun and giveaways, but our Second Annual Chihuahua-Fornia 500 stole the show.

Congratulations to Goliath, and his puppy parents Megan and Mark, who won the first place! If you missed out on the action, you can watch the races below

:

 

We can’t wait fr the 3rd Annual Chihuahua-Fornia 500!

See you all next year!

Listen Live