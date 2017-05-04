Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kurt Russell Explains How He Won Over Goldie Hawn

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 comes out tomorrow and one f the film’s stars, Kurt Russell, was on with Conan O’Brien last night.

While Conan did want to talk about the movie, he also wanted to talk about Kurt’s better half, Goldie Hawn (who also has a movie coming out with Amy Schumer called Snatched).

Conan was curious as to how Kurt and Goldie met.

The two have been together for over 30 years and have two children, plus Kate, and it turns out the romance began with a terrible pick up line.

Take a listen:

Kurt and Goldie first met on the set of the 1966 Disney film, The One and Only Genuine Original Family Band, he was 16 at the time.

They re-met and began dating in 1983 and have been living together ever since.