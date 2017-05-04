Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kim Kardashian Announces New Reality Show

Just what the world needs, another show from the Kardashians.

Well someone at Lifetime Television thought we did, and now we do.

Get ready for Kim Kardashian’s new reality competition show, Glam Masters. Calling all beauty bloggers, Kim’s glam squad needs a new member.

Glam Masters gives aspiring make-up pros a chance to make-up Kim, and according to the application on Lifetime’s website, the winner will be named the “Beauty Director for Kardashian Apps.”

To get that title, beauty bloggers will compete against each other in challenges in front of judges, and will have to show they have talent, charisma, and vision.

The only thing is, you won’t see Kim on screen, she will be behind the camera as executive producer for the show.

Kim says, “I’m such a beauty junkie and am fascinated by how artists are able to transform someone’s look with make-up.”

The series will be eight episodes long and no premiere date has been announced.