Lisa Loves Showbiz: Janet Jackson Announces She’s Ready To Tour Again

Janet Jackson is back!

New baby, newly separated, and now, new tour dates.

After taking almost a year off to have her baby, Janet says she’s ready to perform.

Yesterday, she posted a video to her Instagram letting us all know she’s ready.

She does acknowledge in the video her weight gain, which her brother Randy confirms in the back round:

A special message from Janet for her fans. See Janet's entire message at: www.janetjackson.com A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on May 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Randy has literally been living off the fat of the land with Janet, living with her helping out with the baby.

While she did say “see you September 7th”, she never said where!