Lisa Loves Showbiz: Brad Pitt Finally Opens Up In New Interview

For weeks we’ve been seeing a very thin Brad Pitt.

While most people thought he was losing weight from depression, or for a film, I said he must have stopped drinking!

Not for nothing, I was right, HA! Pitt has confirmed he quit drinking.

In his first interview since splitting with Angelina Jolie, Brad tells GQ Style he’s stopped drinking because he didn’t like the way he felt.

He also talks a little about the divorce and the on-going custody battle.

As for why the marriage ended, Brad takes responsibility and says, “The split was self-inflicted and felt like death.”

Brad traveled to three National Parks for GQ Style’s summer issue, resulting in three covers marking his first photo shoot and interview since his split.

While he only mentions Angelina once in the interview, he does insinuate things are better between them, even recommending you see her new film about Cambodia,“First they kill my Father.”

Pitt also revealed that he’s in therapy and likes it.

He says about giving up booze, “I was boozing too much.” Well, they do own a winery – just saying!

Pitt says his boozing became a problem,

“I’m really happy now it’s been a half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feeling back in my fingertips again”. He added, Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own Vodka, I was a professional, I was good.”

When asked why he stopped drinking he said he “did not want to live that way anymore.”

Now a days, if you see Pitt with a drink in his hand, it will probably be cranberry juice and fizzy water.

At the end of the day, Pitt says “There is no love without loss.”

He’s slim, single and sober!