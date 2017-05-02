Lisa Loves Showbiz: Shocking Double Elimination on ‘Dancing With The Stars’

May 2, 2017 10:54 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Dancing With The Stars, David Ross, gwen steafani, Nancy Kerrigan, Nick Viall, normani kordei, Simone Biles

Last night was Movie Night for Dancing With the Stars and the competition is getting fierce.

During the first half of the show, the seven remaining contestants competed against one another for immunity.

It looked like Simone Biles and Rashad Jennings could win the immunity, but it was Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordel who got it after earning a perfect score for her Tango.

Then the teams danced, then there was the shocking double elimination where Bachelor, Nick Viall, and Nancy Kerrigan were eliminated:

Then, in one of the funniest moments ever on DWTS, David Ross Cub Catcher and his partner Lindsay Arnold were practicing when she did a cartwheel into his arms with her legs wide open and farted in his face:

A little update on The Voice.

We told you yesterday that Gwen Stefani ruptured her ear last week, and last night we were waiting for some sign that Gwen was OK.

While they never addressed it on the show, Blake Shelton, Gwen’s boyfriend, told Entertainment Tonight this:

Tonight The Voice returns for another live show where they will send someone home and Gwen will perform.

More from Lisa Stanley
