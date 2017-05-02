Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Heartbreaking Monologue About His Newborn Son

The mystery is over. We now know for sure that Val Kilmer did have Cancer.

Last week, Kilmer confirmed it while doing a Reddit chat.

He was asked about the story behind the Michael Douglas comment last year about Val dealing with exactly what he had, which was throat Cancer.

At the time, Val said Michael was “misinformed” but last week he finally admitted he was “healing of cancer.”

He said, “Douglas was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked him where I was these days and I did have a healing of Cancer. But my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time”.

He added, “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet, people think I may still be under the weather.”

And this morning, Jimmy Kimmel is sharing his gratitude after a scary health crisis for his newborn son, Billy.

Billy was born April 21st and last night Kimmel, trying to hold back tears last, told viewers that Billy had to have emergency surgery.

He said everything looked fine initially but then a very attentive nurse, named Anoosh, was checking the baby’s vitals and heard a murmur in the baby’s heart, which is common in newborns.

She also noticed that the baby was a bit purple, which is not common.

They did an echo cardiogram and found out:

Billy was then taken from Cedars Sinai to Children’s Hospital where they operated on the little guy.

Jimmy showed photos of Billy while hooked up to all the wires (so sad), but then he showed a photo of Billy 6 days later and he was smiling.

Jimmy also let the viewers know Billy is doing good. Besides smiling he is eating, sleeping, and peeing on his mom. Jimmy also felt bad for the other families he was surrounded by at Children’s Hospital.

He added, “poor kid not only got a bad heart but he also has my face.” He also told the audience this is it he’s getting a vasectomy!

Billy is doing well now, but will have to have a couple more surgeries.

In 3-6 months he will have one to close the holes in the heart and a third surgery in his teens to replace the valve they put in last week.