Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley Chat With William Fichtner

Gary and Lisa talked with William Fichtner this morning about his new film, American Wrestler: The Wizard.

Film festival favorite “American Wrestler: The Wizard” comes to movie theaters nationwide for cinematic debut on May 3 only. Based on true events, the heartwarming coming of age story is set in a world of competitive high school wrestling, starring William Fichtner, Jon Voight and introducing newcomer George Kosturos.

Tickets for “American Wrestler: The Wizard” can be purchased beginning Friday, March 31, 2017 online by visiting http://www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 130 select movie theaters. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website.

This inspiring true story focuses on 17-year-old Ali Jahani as he begins life in a new town. Determined to fit in, he joins the school’s floundering wrestling team.

You can see American Wrestler: The Wizard on May 3rd at 4:00pm and 7:30pm at select theaters:

Century City 15 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Cinemark 18 and X D Los Angeles 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Chinese 6 Theatres

6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

For locations and more information visit americanwrestlermovie.com