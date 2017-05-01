The Best Cinco De Mayo Food & Drink Specials In Los Angeles

While many around the world celebrate the 1862 victory of the Mexican Army during the Franco-Mexican War on Cinco de Mayo or May 5th, there are also plenty of others who use it as a day to enjoy fabulous Mexican food and stellar margaritas and other specialty cocktails. This year, LA’s top restaurants are stepping it up and are offering delicious Cinco de Mayo specials. These are the best.





Red O

1541 Ocean Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-1600

www.redorestaurant.com



This Cinco de Mayo, enjoy delicious Mexican food thanks to Rick Baylass’ Red O restaurant. The eatery and bar, with locations in West Hollywood and in Santa Monica will be offering Mexican specials all night long at the bar, as well as discounted beers, margaritas, tequila shots and Modelo micheladas! The Santa Monica location will start the party right with a DJ at 4pm, followed by more performances from 7pm to 10pm.

1541 Ocean AveSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-1600This Cinco de Mayo, enjoy delicious Mexican food thanks to Rick Baylass’ Red O restaurant. The eatery and bar, with locations in West Hollywood and in Santa Monica will be offering Mexican specials all night long at the bar, as well as discounted beers, margaritas, tequila shots and Modelo micheladas! The Santa Monica location will start the party right with a DJ at 4pm, followed by more performances from 7pm to 10pm.



Mercado

1416 4th St

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 526-7121

Multiple Locations

www.mercadorestaurant.com



From tromba shots to tasty guacamole and chips, Mercado has you covered for Cinco de Mayo in their hip, modern restaurant. Make sure not to miss the tamales with cheese and rajas, or the crispy carnitas tacos. For Cinco de Mayo, this popular Mexican eatery will be offering specially priced watermelon-basil margaritas, as well as $4 cans of Modelo, and much more from 4pm to 12am.

1416 4th StSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 526-7121Multiple LocationsFrom tromba shots to tasty guacamole and chips, Mercado has you covered for Cinco de Mayo in their hip, modern restaurant. Make sure not to miss the tamales with cheese and rajas, or the crispy carnitas tacos. For Cinco de Mayo, this popular Mexican eatery will be offering specially priced watermelon-basil margaritas, as well as $4 cans of Modelo, and much more from 4pm to 12am.



Cabo Cantina

6669 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 366-2565

www.thecabocantina.com



Cabo Cantina has multiple locations around Los Angeles to help you celebrate this fun holiday! This year, join this fun cantina for their Cinco de Drinko party, which will be offering Coronitas for just .99 cents! The beers will be available at this special price until they run out, so make sure to get there on the earlier side. Luckily for those of you that love this celebratory drinking holiday Cabo Cantina will be open earlier on Cinco de Mayo at 10am. The bar will also be offering a special draft beer station.

6669 Hollywood BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90028(323) 366-2565Cabo Cantina has multiple locations around Los Angeles to help you celebrate this fun holiday! This year, join this fun cantina for their Cinco de Drinko party, which will be offering Coronitas for just .99 cents! The beers will be available at this special price until they run out, so make sure to get there on the earlier side. Luckily for those of you that love this celebratory drinking holiday Cabo Cantina will be open earlier on Cinco de Mayo at 10am. The bar will also be offering a special draft beer station.



Las Perlas

107 E 6th St

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 988-8355

www.213hospitality.com



Downtown L.A.’s Las Perlas will be starting their fun on Cinco de Mayo at noon! Yes, noon! Specials include $5 cocktails until 4pm, as well as tacos throughout the day, pitchers of margaritas, and buckets of beer. There will also be live music from 1pm – 4pm by Tres Souls.

107 E 6th StLos Angeles, CA 90014(213) 988-8355Downtown L.A.’s Las Perlas will be starting their fun on Cinco de Mayo at noon! Yes, noon! Specials include $5 cocktails until 4pm, as well as tacos throughout the day, pitchers of margaritas, and buckets of beer. There will also be live music from 1pm – 4pm by Tres Souls.



Big Bar

1927 Hillhurst Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 644-0100

www.alcovecafe.com



Los Feliz’s favorite cocktail bar will be surprising guests with the return of their huge margarita for Cinco de Mayo. This huge drink which uses Mezcal blanco instead of tequila is enough to satisfy a giant, but thirsty drinks are welcome to sip on it today! The drink is just $12 also. Guests are also welcome to order up delicious sangrias, or their own made to order margaritas.

1927 Hillhurst AveLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 644-0100Los Feliz’s favorite cocktail bar will be surprising guests with the return of their huge margarita for Cinco de Mayo. This huge drink which uses Mezcal blanco instead of tequila is enough to satisfy a giant, but thirsty drinks are welcome to sip on it today! The drink is just $12 also. Guests are also welcome to order up delicious sangrias, or their own made to order margaritas.



Shutters On The Beach

1 Pico Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 458-0030

www.shuttersonthebeach.com



Stop by this gorgeous hotel on the beach at 5pm on Cinco de Mayo for a celebration in their lobby! Chef Vittorio will be setting up a special chef’s station where he’ll be making fresh ceviche. There will also be plenty of different craft margaritas to sip on as well.

1 Pico BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90405(310) 458-0030Stop by this gorgeous hotel on the beach at 5pm on Cinco de Mayo for a celebration in their lobby! Chef Vittorio will be setting up a special chef’s station where he’ll be making fresh ceviche. There will also be plenty of different craft margaritas to sip on as well.



Gracias Madre

8905 Melrose Ave

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 978-2170

www.graciasmadreweho.com



Gracias Madre is hosting their regular happy hour, but in honor of Cinco de Mayo, they will be serving up their Cazuela Cocktail that is big enough for two. The cocktail, which comes with El Charo blanco, mandrine, lemon, lime, grapefruit and yuzu bitters is more than worth the visit. Feast on Pinches Nachos Gordos with loads of guacamole, black beans, salsa and more while you sip on cocktails and listen to special live music.

8905 Melrose AveWest Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 978-2170Gracias Madre is hosting their regular happy hour, but in honor of Cinco de Mayo, they will be serving up their Cazuela Cocktail that is big enough for two. The cocktail, which comes with El Charo blanco, mandrine, lemon, lime, grapefruit and yuzu bitters is more than worth the visit. Feast on Pinches Nachos Gordos with loads of guacamole, black beans, salsa and more while you sip on cocktails and listen to special live music.



Border Grill

Union Bank Plaza

445 S Figueroa St #100

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 486-5171

www.bordergrill.com



Join others on Cinco de Mayo at downtown L.A.’s Border Grill for discounted tacos (just $3.50 per taco), as well as $7 margaritas, and much more! As you eat, and sip on cocktails, enjoy great tunes from a DJ and more. The party starts at 4pm and ends at 10pm.

Union Bank Plaza445 S Figueroa St #100Los Angeles, CA 90071(213) 486-5171Join others on Cinco de Mayo at downtown L.A.’s Border Grill for discounted tacos (just $3.50 per taco), as well as $7 margaritas, and much more! As you eat, and sip on cocktails, enjoy great tunes from a DJ and more. The party starts at 4pm and ends at 10pm.



The Wallace

3833 Main St

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 202-6400

www.thewallacela.com 3833 Main StCulver City, CA 90232(310) 202-6400 The Wallace in Culver City is putting together a fun “Fiesta AF” menu which will be available all night on Cinco de Mayo at the bar only. Offerings include cocktails for just $9 including Tommy’s Margarita with tequila, lime and agave, as well as a Mezcal Margarita, a Paloma with tequila, lime, and grapefruit soda, a Bloody Maria (tequila, housemade bloody mary mix and a michelada with beer, lime, and tomato. Cervezas like a Three Weavers Kolsch Ale, a Modern Times IPA, and more will be on special for just $5, too. Hungry? Eat fried mini fast food tacos, pork belly nachos, chips and salsa and much more.





The Bungalow

101 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 899-8530

www.thebungalow.com 101 Wilshire BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 899-8530 The Bungalow at The Fairmont Miramar hotel is one of Los Angeles’ most popular places to grab a drink and socialize. So, it should come as no surprise that this Brent Bolthouse created spot will be joining in on the fun for May 5. The bar will be throwing a huge party with a performance by Mariachi Mi Jalisco. Eat tacos, nachos and more from the menu as you sip on many drink specials, including Michelada’s and more. The party goes from 5pm to 2am!





Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 933-5300

www.pettycashtaqueria.com 7360 Beverly BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 933-5300 West Hollywood’s hip Mexican eatery is throwing a Cinco de Mayo party all day long. Beginning at 11am, and ending at 1am, there will be plenty of cocktail specials, a DJ, and tasty food, too! Make a reservation though, as they are only allowing walk-ins after 5pm.

