Michael McDonald to Release First Album in Nearly 10 Years

By Abby Hassler
Five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald will release his first new album in nearly a decade on Sept. 15. Wide Open features guest collaborations with Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Marcus Miller and Branford Marsalis.
Related: Watch Solange Join Michael McDonald to Sing ‘What a Fool Believes’
McDonald will celebrate the release of Wide Open with an extensive summer and fall tour, including a headlining performance at Carnegie Hall October 19. Check out his full tour itinerary below.
6/10 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
6/12 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
6/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
6/16 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino
6/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Ctr for the Performing Arts
6/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
6/20 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center
6/23 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass—June Experience
6/25 – Denver, CO @ Hudson Gardens & Event Center
6/27 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
6/28 – Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts
6/30 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Festival
7/1 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus
7/2 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
7/7 – Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
7/8 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Hotel & Casino
7/9 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
7/12 – Dayton, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
7/14 – Mequon, WI @ Gathering on the Green
8/6 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair & Event Center
8/8 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
8/10 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
8/11 – Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
8/12 – Goldendale, WA @ Maryhill Winery Amphitheater
8/15 – Livermore, CA @ Wente Vineyards
8/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
8/18 – Reno, NV @ Carson Valley Inn Casino—TJ’s Corrall
8/19 – West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall
8/20 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Festival
9/15 – Del Mar, CA @ Kaaboo
10/13 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
10/15 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
10/19 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
10/21 – Clearwater, FL @ Clearwater Jazz Holiday at Coachman Park
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
10/24 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
10/28 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
11/3 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
11/4 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
11/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
Never miss a tour date from Michael McDonald with Eventful.
Comments are closed.