Lisa Loves Showbiz: Ryan Seacrest Announced As Kelly Rippa’s New Co-Host

Shout out to Gwen Stefani who was supposed to perform in Las Vegas last week but a medical crisis forced a change of plans.

Tuesday night after The Voice, aired Gwen suffered a ruptured ear drum and reportedly received treatment at Cedars-Sinai right after the show.

The eardrum emergency caused Gwen to cancel her performance at the Power of Love charity gala in Las Vegas.

One attendee says an announcement was made that Gwen had ruptured an eardrum and couldn’t perform per doctor’s orders.

Jennifer Hudson ended up stepping in, along with Bon Jovi. There was a video tape of Gwen apologizing.

And finally, almost a year since Kelly Rippa has been on the co-host search, she has chosen her partner.

On Sunday, Kelly put out a little Instagram video of her holding a coffee mug with a question mark on it, teasing us who would be getting the gig:

We're going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost

Ryan Seacrest is the one who will take a seat next to Kelly this morning, and every other from here on.

Seacrest has sat by Rippa’s side several times throughout her search and here is how it sounded as the curtain came up:

As they took their seats they explained how it went down.

According to People Magazine, Seacrest will retain his producing hat as well as his hosting gig for E’s red carpet events and his radio ventures.

Seacrest says he hopes this is the beginning of a long prosperous relationship.

He is already in business with ABC as the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve.