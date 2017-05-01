Lisa Loves Showbiz: Internet Hackers Release Netflix’s ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Early

A hacker is wreaking havoc on the entertainment industry, reportedly holding Netflix a virtual hostage. Not just Netflix, but other networks could be on the hit list too.

Over the weekend, Netflix was hit by hackers who released 10 new episodes of their hit show, Orange is the New Black, online more than a month before they’re scheduled release.

The hacking group, The Dark Overlord, claims Netflix didn’t pay a ransom they were asking for so they released the episodes.

The hackers also claim to have unreleased shows and movies from other networks, tweeting out who is next on their list.

Fox, IFC, Nat Geo and ABC are all on guard after this tweet, “Oh what fun we’re all going to have, we’re not playing games anymore.”

This is the first major entertainment breach since Sony was hacked in 2014.

Those cyber criminals, if you remember, made executive and celebrity’s e-mails public and released movies before their scheduled premieres.

The FBI now investigating.