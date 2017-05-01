Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival

While Pasadena may be losing the beloved Make Music fest this summer, Arroyo Seco Weekend is sure to fill the void. Offering a stellar rock-centric lineup as well as plenty of quality local food options this festival first-timer is sure to have a lasting legacy.



Location





Arroyo Seco Weekend

Brookside Golf Course at the Rose Bowl

1133 Rosemont Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91103

www.arroyosecoweekend.com

Dates:: June 24 & June 25, 2017

Brookside Golf Course at the Rose Bowl1133 Rosemont Ave.Pasadena, CA 91103: June 24 & June 25, 2017

About The Festival





Arroyo Seco is a two-day music festival which will be making its debut this summer. Produced by Goldenvoice, the team behind Coachella and FYF Fest, it’s sure to be a fun time. Though younger than its siblings Arroyo Seco definitely has an older vibe, eschewing electronic music for a weekend packed with rock, soul, jazz and funk legends and up and comers. Aside from its impressive musical bill, Arroyo Seco will also offer an impressive food lineup featuring some of the best chefs Los Angles has to offer.

Arroyo Seco is a two-day music festival which will be making its debut this summer. Produced by Goldenvoice, the team behind Coachella and FYF Fest, it’s sure to be a fun time. Though younger than its siblings Arroyo Seco definitely has an older vibe, eschewing electronic music for a weekend packed with rock, soul, jazz and funk legends and up and comers. Aside from its impressive musical bill, Arroyo Seco will also offer an impressive food lineup featuring some of the best chefs Los Angles has to offer.

Show Lineup





Saturday, June 24, 2017 Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers • Alabama Shakes • The Meters • Dawes • Live • Broken Social Scene • Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires • Preservation Hall Jazz Band • Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra • Roy Ayers • William Bell • John Mayall • The Bernie Maupin Ensemble.





Sunday, June 25, 2017 Mumford & Sons • Weezer • The Shins • Fitz & the Tantrums • Andrew Bird • Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real • Galactic • The Revivalists • Andy Grammar • ZZ Ward • Lettuce • Jamtown • Alice Smith • The Mowgli’s • David Lindley • Con Brio • NK Band



How To Get Tickets





Tickets for Arroyo Seco are available now at the event’s

Tickets for Arroyo Seco are available now at the event’s website . Festivalgoers have the option of purchasing a full weekend pass ($225 + fees) or single day tickets ($125 plus fees for Saturday or Sunday).

Food & Drink





Arroyo Seco is almost as much a food festival as it is a music festival. The weekend will feature an eclectic mix of bites and beverages courtesy of some of the biggest restaurants and food trucks from around Los Angeles.



Barrel & Ashes • Broken Spanish • Dog Haus • Fat Dragon • Fritzi Coop • Locol • Nomad • Ramen Hood • Redbird • Republique • Rose Café • Sotto • Sumo Dog • Sweetfin Poke • Tikifish • Union • Wolf

Arroyo Seco is almost as much a food festival as it is a music festival. The weekend will feature an eclectic mix of bites and beverages courtesy of some of the biggest restaurants and food trucks from around Los Angeles.Barrel & Ashes • Broken Spanish • Dog Haus • Fat Dragon • Fritzi Coop • Locol • Nomad • Ramen Hood • Redbird • Republique • Rose Café • Sotto • Sumo Dog • Sweetfin Poke • Tikifish • Union • Wolf

Where To Stay





Residence Inn Pasadena

21 W Walnut St

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 204-9220

www.marriott.com 21 W Walnut StPasadena, CA 91103(626) 204-9220 This brand new addition to Old Town is a short distance from the festival grounds and mere steps from plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Guests can take advantage of an outdoor pool, fitness center, and complimentary breakfast.





Westin Pasadena

191 N Los Robles Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101

(626) 792-2727

www.starwoodhotels.com 191 N Los Robles AvePasadena, CA 91101(626) 792-2727 Located in the heart of Pasadena, the Westin provides comfort and convenience for a solid value. Less than ten minutes from the Rose Bowl, this local favorite is a reliable four-star hotel that offers a wealth of amenities. Be sure to take advantage of the in-room spa after a long day at the spa.





The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

1401 S Oak Knoll Ave

Pasadena, CA 91106

(626) 568-3900

www.langhamhotels.com 1401 S Oak Knoll AvePasadena, CA 91106(626) 568-3900 Luxury is the name of the game at this legendary five-star stunner. The stunning grounds and well-appointed rooms at The Langham have been delighting guests for over a century. If you want to splurge, this is the place to be.



Transportation





Free car and bike day parking will be available for festivalgoers. Free car and bike day parking will be available for festivalgoers. If you’re looking for a traffic-free and environmentally-friendly option, consider taking the Metro Gold Line to Memorial Park Station. Riders can then board a free shuttle at the nearby Parsons Parking Lot B which will drop passengers off next to the venue.

Article by David Klein.