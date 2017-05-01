Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Logical Song" by Supertramp

While Pasadena may be losing the beloved Make Music fest this summer, Arroyo Seco Weekend is sure to fill the void. Offering a stellar rock-centric lineup as well as plenty of quality local food options this festival first-timer is sure to have a lasting legacy.
 

 
Location
 
gettyimages 579179172 Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)


Arroyo Seco Weekend
Brookside Golf Course at the Rose Bowl
1133 Rosemont Ave.
Pasadena, CA 91103
www.arroyosecoweekend.com
Dates:: June 24 & June 25, 2017
 

 
About The Festival
 
gettyimages 629253084 Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CBS Radio)


Arroyo Seco is a two-day music festival which will be making its debut this summer. Produced by Goldenvoice, the team behind Coachella and FYF Fest, it’s sure to be a fun time. Though younger than its siblings Arroyo Seco definitely has an older vibe, eschewing electronic music for a weekend packed with rock, soul, jazz and funk legends and up and comers. Aside from its impressive musical bill, Arroyo Seco will also offer an impressive food lineup featuring some of the best chefs Los Angles has to offer.
 

 
Show Lineup
 
tom petty Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival

(credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)


Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers • Alabama Shakes • The Meters • Dawes • Live • Broken Social Scene • Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires • Preservation Hall Jazz Band • Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra • Roy Ayers • William Bell • John Mayall • The Bernie Maupin Ensemble.
 

website2012mumfordtoprint 23 of 23 1000 Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival

(credit: James Marcus Haney)


Sunday, June 25, 2017

Mumford & Sons • Weezer • The Shins • Fitz & the Tantrums • Andrew Bird • Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real • Galactic • The Revivalists • Andy Grammar • ZZ Ward • Lettuce • Jamtown • Alice Smith • The Mowgli’s • David Lindley • Con Brio • NK Band
 

 
How To Get Tickets
 
gettyimages 658128008 Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Venice Family Clinic)


Tickets for Arroyo Seco are available now at the event’s website. Festivalgoers have the option of purchasing a full weekend pass ($225 + fees) or single day tickets ($125 plus fees for Saturday or Sunday).
 

 
Food & Drink
 
redbird Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival

(credit: Redbird)


Arroyo Seco is almost as much a food festival as it is a music festival. The weekend will feature an eclectic mix of bites and beverages courtesy of some of the biggest restaurants and food trucks from around Los Angeles.
 
Barrel & Ashes • Broken Spanish • Dog Haus • Fat Dragon • Fritzi Coop • Locol • Nomad • Ramen Hood • Redbird • Republique • Rose Café • Sotto • Sumo Dog • Sweetfin Poke • Tikifish • Union • Wolf
 

 
Where To Stay
 
residence inn Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival

(credit: Mark Compton Photography)


Residence Inn Pasadena
21 W Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 204-9220
www.marriott.com

This brand new addition to Old Town is a short distance from the festival grounds and mere steps from plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Guests can take advantage of an outdoor pool, fitness center, and complimentary breakfast.
 

westin pasadena Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival

(credit: Westin )


Westin Pasadena
191 N Los Robles Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
(626) 792-2727
www.starwoodhotels.com

Located in the heart of Pasadena, the Westin provides comfort and convenience for a solid value. Less than ten minutes from the Rose Bowl, this local favorite is a reliable four-star hotel that offers a wealth of amenities. Be sure to take advantage of the in-room spa after a long day at the spa.
 

langham huntington Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival

(credit: Langham)


The Langham Huntington, Pasadena
1401 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 568-3900
www.langhamhotels.com

Luxury is the name of the game at this legendary five-star stunner. The stunning grounds and well-appointed rooms at The Langham have been delighting guests for over a century. If you want to splurge, this is the place to be.
 

 
Transportation
 
gettyimages 658386016 Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)


Free car and bike day parking will be available for festivalgoers.

If you’re looking for a traffic-free and environmentally-friendly option, consider taking the Metro Gold Line to Memorial Park Station. Riders can then board a free shuttle at the nearby Parsons Parking Lot B which will drop passengers off next to the venue.

Article by David Klein.

