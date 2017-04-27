Lisa Loves Showbiz: Madonna Is Not Happy About The Biopic Being Made About Her

It’s one thing if Madonna makes a film about her, but it’s a whole other thing if someone else is doing it.

It appears Madonna is less than impressed with the new biopic being made about her called, “Blonde Ambition.”

On Tuesday, after learning that Universal gave the green light for the project, Madge posted an old photo of herself on Instagram with the caption,

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”

The film will reportedly focus on Madonna’s early days in her career as she tried to become a household name.

And speaking of household names, Johnny Depp is back. The Pirates of The Caribbean star came to life, giving several families a shock of a lifetime, when they saw the real Jack Sparrow swinging his sword in the middle of the Pirates ride at Disneyland.

He gave them the ultimate swash buckling surprise, making the happiest place on earth even happier:

Everyone, of course, was shocked and surprised to see him.

One eyewitness said, “he acted exactly like his character in the movies.”

Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth installment of the Pirates franchise, hits theaters May 26th.