Lisa Loves Showbiz: Chris Soules Arrested After Fleeing the Scene of a Deadly Crash

New trouble for the Bachelor’s Chris Soules. Season 19’s Bachelor was arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Police say Soules slammed into a tractor, killing the driver, and that alcohol was found at the scene.

What was not found was the driver of the car that hit the tractor.

Chris had left the scene, but he did call 911:

Police say they had to track Soule down after the accident, arresting him several hours later.

Soules was uninjured and is now out on 10,000 dollars bond and is facing a felony charge. Other charges may be pending as well.

This is not the first time Soules has had trouble with the law. He has had at least 14 other run-ins with the law in Iowa, dating back to 1998.

The majority of them are vehicle related, including speeding and running stop signs. He also pled guilty in 2006 to a DUI.

His PR guy Stan Rosenfield says, “Chris is devastated and his thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

He is due back in court May 2nd.