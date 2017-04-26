Lisa Loves Showbiz: Chris Pratt Refuses To Take Selfies With Fans

If you were hoping to get a picture with Chris Pratt, forget about it.

Pratt just revealed his “one diva thing.”Chris refuses to take pictures with fans.

He says the reason is that he likes to live in the moment and he’s sorry if he disappoints fans by doing that.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 star sat down with Cigar Aficionado and admitted while he enjoys interacting with his fans, there’s a limit to his patience when it comes to selfies.

Pratt says, “I’ve always been pretty deferential, go-with-the-flow guy, but now I have to be economical with my time. So I just don’t take pictures with people because that’s not about enjoying the moment, it’s about stealing the moment to brag about later.”

So bottom line, don’t be surprised if you run into Chris and ask for a picture and you hear, “Would you settle for a handshake?”

Pratt went on to say, “Sometimes it doesn’t work and they take the picture anyway.”

There is one more diva habit Pratt says he’s picked up since becoming a movie star. He says he will smoke the occasional cigar on set.