Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper

How Many Times Can You Say “K-EARTH 101” in 10 Seconds?

April 26, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Say It and Win

K-EARTH 101’s “Say It and Win” is still going strong!

Just say “K-EARTH 101” as many times as you can in 10 seconds and win $100 every time you do!

Listen each weekday at 9:10am and 4:10pm for us to open the phone lines at 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) and give you the chance to play “Say it and Win!” How much money can you win? It’s up to you!

Click here to practice with our online timer!

Brought to you by your Southern California Chevy Dealers. Chevy is the most awarded car company three years in a row.  With over 90 awards, you can’t possibly name them all in 10 seconds! SoCalChevy.com 

chevy How Many Times Can You Say K EARTH 101 in 10 Seconds?

 

