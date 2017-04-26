Gary Bryan Guest Judges President Trump Impersonation Competition at Laugh Factory

Join Gary Bryan today at 2:00 p.m. at the world famous Laugh Factory for their President Trump Impersonation Day Competition.

Gary will be one of the celebrity judges picking the best impersonator.

The first round of the competition took place online and the 10 finalists will be flying to Los Angeles from around the world. The furthest finalist is from New Zealand. Others are coming from Dubai, Great Britain, Canada and South Korea.

One of the finalists is a woman who does a great President Trump impersonation, and one is from Iran—a country that was part of the US travel ban.

The winner will host a new show for Laugh Factory Magazine called “Real News/Fake News.”

The show will be hosted by the original Trump impersonator and SNL Alum, Darrell Hammond.

Make sure to stop by and catch this hilarious competition!