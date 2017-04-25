Ringo Starr Throws Birthday Brunch for Charity

By Annie Reuter

Ringo Starr is offering fans the chance of a lifetime — brunch with him on his 77th birthday. Those hoping to share a meal with the former Beatles member can enter for their chance to win through a minimum $10 donation to the David Lynch Foundation through Omaze.

The winner and a guest will be flown to Los Angeles on July 7 where they’ll join Starr and his friends at brunch, say “peace and love” alongside VIP guests in front of Capitol Records at noon local time and stay at a four-star hotel. Starr is encouraging all fans to take part in spreading “peace and love” everywhere on July 7 at noon local time.

“Wherever you are: on the bus, in the factory, having dinner, having lunch,” he says. “No matter what part of the world you’re in.”

The David Lynch Foundation was founded by filmmaker David Lynch in 2005 to help “prevent and eradicate the all-pervasive epidemic of trauma and toxic stress among at-risk population” through Transcendental Meditation. Starr himself is a fan of the form of meditation, previously telling Rolling Stone, “When you reach any depth, it is unbelievable. You only know when you come out that you’ve actually gone somewhere else.”