Lisa Loves Showbiz: Last Night’s Shocking ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Elimination

April 25, 2017 12:46 PM By Lisa Stanley
Last night on Dancing With The Stars it was a two-fer night!

Each couple danced an individual dance, then the team dances, which were boys vs girls.

The usual suspects did good. Fifth Harmony’s Normani, former football player Rashad Jennings, and Olympian Simone Biles all scored high, but it was Glee’s Heather Morris, and her partner Makism, that hit pay dirt with their Rumba. The duo earned the first perfect score of the season, 40/40.

By the way, this was Makism’s first dance since he injured himself three weeks ago.

Then came the team dances, where the boys stood out, especially Rashad who looked hot as they paid homage to Magic Mike with their stool grinding and shirtless wonder.

In a shocking elimination after their perfect score, which clearly wasn’t enough to keep them dancing, Heather and Makism said goodbye.

The ballroom audience immediately started booing:

Heather took it well take a listen:

Bad night for Makism, who came home to a robbery. Luckily Police were called in time and nabbed the robbers, but left Makism and his wife Peta shaken.

So shaken that he missed his GMA appearance this morning.

