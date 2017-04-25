Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "I Wanna Be Sedated" by Ramones

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Elton John Hospitalized With Rare and Potentially Deadly Infection

April 25, 2017 12:30 PM By Lisa Stanley
Elton John is on the mend after a harrowing medical scare.

Elton contracted a “rare and potentially deadly” bacterial infection while traveling home from Santiago, Chile.

His people put out a statement saying Elton contracted a “harmful and unusual bacterial infection. During his return flight home from Chile he became violently ill.” “

As soon as he landed, Elton was rushed to the hospital where he was treated to remove the infection.

They went on to say, “After spending two nights in Intensive Care, followed by an extended stay in the hospital, Elton was released Saturday and is now comfortably resting at home.”

As a result, he has cancelled all of the April and May performances of his live Las Vegas residency at Cesar’s Palace. Eight shows in all.

In addition to canceling his Vegas shows, he will also cancel his May 6th show in Bakersfield, California.

He is expected to return to the stage June 3rd in England.

Elton also put out a statement yesterday saying in part how sorry he is for disappointing his fans. He apologized and added he was so grateful to his medical team for their excellence in looking after him.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

