K-EARTH 101 Morning Show Cinco de Mayo Live Broadcast

Happy Cinco de Mayo! The only way to celebrate is with Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley during their live broadcast on Friday from 6-10am!

Make sure to tune-in to Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley as they broadcast live from:

Tepeyac Restaurant & Tequila Sports Bar In The City Of Industry, 13131 Crossroads Parkway South in the City of Industry this Friday, May 5 from 6-10am!

Breakfast will be available for purchase, music, a Mariachi Band, piñatas, and our Second Annual K-EARTH Chihuahua-Fornia 500.

Yep, our Second Annual K-EARTH Chihuahua-Fornia 500!

If you own a Chihuahua with speed to burn, let Gary and Lisa know during the Morning Show, Tuesday through Thursday, at

1-800-232-KRTH (5784) to get your four legged friend registered. Prizes will be awarded. Please make sure to bring a friend/family member/pit crew member to be the designated Chihuahua catcher. Only real Chihuahuas need apply.

The winner of the race will win 5000 pesos!

And be sure to check Facebook because we’ll be going live throughout the morning!

And in celebration of Tepeyac Restaurant & Tequila Sports Bar In The City Of Industry’s 6th anniversary, they’ll be having some $5 “Cinco Dollares” specials for the day including: