Lisa Loves Showbiz: Erin Moran Found Dead In Indiana Trailer

No more happy days for Erin Moran.

Her troubles were many and complex and all came to an end on Saturday afternoon when she was found dead in her mother in-laws trailer in Indiana. She had been living there with her second husband.

According to Harrison County Sheriff’s, deputies received a 911 call at 4:07PM and when they arrived, they found Erin unresponsive.

It is still unclear what killed, her but an autopsy is pending. According to some reports, people say it could have been a heroin overdose.

According to child actor Paul Peterson, who starred on The Donna Reed Show and now runs the child-actor advocacy group Minor Consideration, he and several other friends of Erin’s tried to help her in the last week of her life, but she declined.

There were reports of drinking and odd behavior in her final months and that she and her husband had been kicked out of the trailer park after many complaints.

Moran appeared in 239 of 255 Happy Days episodes between 1974-1984. After that she went on to star in the spin off, Joannie Loves Chachi, which only lasted one season.

#RIPERIN

Full disclosure, Erin and I were friends since 1978 and while I had not spoken to her for a while, I never forgot about all the laughs and good times we shared. She will be missed.