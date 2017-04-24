Lisa Loves Showbiz: Amber Heard Shares Instagram Pic Confirming Her New Relationship

Couple alert….

We kind of suspected this, but now they are making official. Amber Heard has moved on from Johnny Depp.

The actress posted a pic on Instagram of her and billionaire Elon Musk, with the caption “Cheeky.”

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

The pic was of her and Elon sitting in a restaurant with some lipstick on his cheek, hence the caption “Cheeky.”

The couple was also seen showing serious PDA over the weekend while in Australia, where Amber is shooting the upcoming movie, Aquaman.

The couple was spotted having fun zip lining together, and pictured walking arm and arm at a Wildlife Sanctuary.

Heard’s divorce to Depp was finalized in mid-January, while Musk filed for divorce from his second wife in early 2015, and has six sons from his first marriage.

And another couple to keep your eye on is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez. J-Lo and A-Rod are going strong.

She was on with Ellen today and was asked how they met. Take a listen:

Three months in and according to sources, it’s serious.

They are not making wedding plans yet, but her people say she hasn’t felt this way about anyone in a long time.