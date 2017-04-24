Guide To Mr. C Beverly Hills’ 4th Annual Poolside Cinema

4th Annual Poolside Cinema
Mr. C Beverly Hills
1224 Beverwil Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90035
(877) 334-5623
www.mrchotels.com
Dates: June 6, 2017 – August 22, 2017
Schedule
From June 6, 2017 to August 22, 2017, guests will be invited to stop by the hotel for screenings which begin at 7pm.
June 6
“Oceans 11”
June 13
“Dirty Dancing”
June 20
“Chocolat”
June 27
“Sing”
July 4
“Miss Congeniality”
July 11
“Jaws”
July 18
“Sabrina”
July 25
“Pets”
August 1
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
August 8
“Boogie Nights”
August 15
“Back to the Future”
August 22
“Moana”
Top Eats
Enjoy delicious bites as you watch top films this season at Mr. C Beverly Hills! Offering include their Mr. C Club Sandwich with fried egg, their Pizza Mr. C with burrata, Prosciutto crudo di Parma, as well as summer-inspired dishes like Mr. C Avocado Salsa with Toasted Pizza Crisps. Guests can also indulge in caprese-style popcorn, boxes of candy, mini bottles of Moët & Chandon Champagne, and Peroni Nastro Azzurro on-tap.