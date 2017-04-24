Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – April 24

It’s a great week to feed your body and soul. Multiple food fests and a new restaurant opening will satiate your hunger, while a timely stage show, new GRAMMY exhibit, French film festival, jazz at LACMA, and the World’s Only Mindful Triathlon keeps your mind and soul well-fed.



Monday, April 24





See “Building the Wall”

www.FountainTheatre.com The Fountain Theatre5060 Fountain Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90029(323) 663-1525 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan is premiering his newest play at The Fountain Theatre now through May 21. This timely tale takes place in the very near future as the government carries out the president’s promise to round up and detain millions of immigrants. The former supervisor of a private prison is interviewed by a college professor, exposing how federal policy has escalated to an unforeseen, yet inevitable level.

Tuesday, April 25





Ella At 100: Celebrating the Artistry of Ella Fitzgerald

www.grammymuseum.org GRAMMY Museum800 W Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 765-6800 A new exhibit celebrating the life of singing legend Ella Fitzgerald opens today at the GRAMMY Museum, on what would be her 100th birthday. The exhibit exemplifies why the 13-time GRAMMY-winning jazz singer has been dubbed the ‘First Lady of Song,’ featuring photos, one-of-a-kind stage costumes, original sheet music, and more. Rare recordings, performance footage, and personal telegram correspondences are just some of the pieces of Ella’s lasting legacy on display.

Wednesday, April 26





The Taste of Downtown Glendale

tasteofdowntownglendale.com 216 North Brand Blvd.Glendale, CA 91203 Glendale’s premier food and wine festival is back for another year of highlighting the city’s growing and evolving culinary scene. Over 30 restaurants are participating in the food extravaganza, offering samples of their best eats. Several wine and beer stations will also be on tap, along with live music and family-friendly activities. All proceeds benefit the Glendale Arts and Glendale Healthy Kids organizations, providing access to wellness education and arts programming to the city’s youth.



Thursday, April 27





Attend The COLCOA French Film Festival

www.colcoa.org The Directors Guild Theater Complex7920 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90046 Cinefiles and Francophiles are in for a real treat this week with the return of the COLCOA French Film Festival. The festival highlights both new and old French films and television shows, and includes “Happy Hour Talks,” complimentary receptions, and a ton of free programs and events. Tonight features a special discussion with award-winning filmmaker Stéphane Brizé, followed by a premiere screening of his new film A Woman’s Life. The festival runs through May 2.





New Restaurant Opening: Pizzana

www.pizzana.com 11712 San Vicente Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90049(310) 481-7108 The couple behind one of L.A.’s favorite cupcake shops, Sprinkles, is partnering up with actor Chris O’Donnell to bring a new pizza joint to the Brentwood area. The restaurant is dishing up handcrafted Neo-Neapolitan pies from Naples-born master pizzaiolo Daniel Uditi. Uditi uses a signature 48-hour fermented “slow dough” that’s equal parts sturdy and tender. An Italian and Californian curated wine menu is available, and the dessert program is appropriately headed up by Sprinkles founder Candace Nelson.



Friday, April 28





Jazz at LACMA

www.lacma.org Los Angeles County Museum of Art5905 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 857-6000 Last week kicked off LACMA’s beloved jazz series, and tonight critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, and actress Sweet Baby J’ai continues the program with a performance at the BP Grand Entrance. A world traveler and performer, Sweet Baby J’ai brings her powerful vocals to the stage for an evening of al fresco jazz. Jazz at LACMA happens every Friday night, and is always free and open to the public.

Saturday, April 29





Wanderlust 108

www.wanderlust.com Santa Monica Pier200 Santa Monica PierSanta Monica, CA 90401 Join a few hundred of your closest friends for the World’s Only Mindful Triathlon to kick off the weekend. Wanderlust 108 combines a 5K run/walk, outdoor yoga experience, and guided meditation outside on the iconic Santa Monica Pier. Keep the fun going with activities like acroyoga, speaking engagements, music, and a little shopping at local craft vendors. For every 108 tickets purchased, Wanderlust will make a donation to No Kid Hungry to help feed healthy meals to kids in need.



Sunday, April 30





Attend VegFest

www.vegfestla.org 6004-6076 Woodley Ave.Los Angeles, CA 91436 End the week and the month with food, fun, and inspiration at VegFest Los Angeles. Nosh on tons of great vegan fare while you enjoy live music, empowering speakers promoting healthy living, and fun food demos. The event will also have animal adoptions, an eco-marketplace with over 150 vendors, activities for kids, and what festival would be complete without a beer and wine garden. Before you head out, be sure to check out our complete Guide to Los Angeles’ VegFest 2017 so you don’t miss a thing.



Article by Kellie Fell.